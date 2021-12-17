DJ Arix Bioscience PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Arix Bioscience plc

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Robert Lyne 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO and General Counsel b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Arix Bioscience plc b) LEI 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Arix Bioscience plc Ordinary shares of 0.001 a) pence each Identification code GB00BD045071 b) Nature of the transaction Share purchase Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) 120.00p 41,666.00 Aggregated information d) - Aggregated volume N/A single transaction - Price GBP49,999.20 e) Date of the transaction 16 December 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Peregrine Moncreiffe 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Arix Bioscience plc b) LEI 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Arix Bioscience plc Ordinary shares of 0.001 a) pence each Identification code GB00BD045071 b) Nature of the transaction Share purchase Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) 119.00p 84,000.00 Aggregated information d) - Aggregated volume N/A single transaction - Price GBP99,959.98 e) Date of the transaction 16 December 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sir Michael Bunbury 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director and Senior Independent Director (SID) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Arix Bioscience plc b) LEI 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Arix Bioscience plc Ordinary shares of 0.001 a) pence each Identification code GB00BD045071 b) Nature of the transaction Share purchase Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) 119.00p 40,000.00 Aggregated information d) - Aggregated volume N/A single transaction - Price GBP47,600.00 e) Date of the transaction 16 December 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

