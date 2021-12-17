Anzeige
WKN: A2DL9L ISIN: GB00BD045071 Ticker-Symbol: 3HY 
Frankfurt
17.12.21
10:15 Uhr
1,380 Euro
+0,020
+1,47 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3801,53014:43
17.12.2021 | 12:46
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arix Bioscience PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Arix Bioscience plc

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                     Robert Lyne 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                     CEO and General Counsel 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                     Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
a)      Name 
                                     Arix Bioscience plc 
 
b)      LEI                             213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Arix Bioscience plc Ordinary shares of 0.001 
a)                                    pence each 
 
       Identification code                     GB00BD045071 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                     Share purchase 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                                        Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                        120.00p     41,666.00 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)      - Aggregated volume                     N/A single transaction 
 
       - Price                           GBP49,999.20 
 
e)      Date of the transaction 
                                     16 December 2021 
 
f)      Place of the transaction 
                                     London Stock Exchange 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                     Peregrine Moncreiffe 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                       Non-Executive Director and Chair of the 
                                     Board 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                     Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
a)      Name 
                                     Arix Bioscience plc 
 
b)      LEI                             213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Arix Bioscience plc Ordinary shares of 0.001 
a)                                    pence each 
 
       Identification code                     GB00BD045071 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                     Share purchase 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                                        Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                        119.00p     84,000.00 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)      - Aggregated volume                     N/A single transaction 
 
       - Price                           GBP99,959.98 
 
e)      Date of the transaction 
                                     16 December 2021 
 
f)      Place of the transaction 
                                     London Stock Exchange 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                      Sir Michael Bunbury 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                       Non-Executive Director and Senior 
                                     Independent Director (SID) 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                     Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
a)      Name 
                                     Arix Bioscience plc 
 
b)      LEI                             213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Arix Bioscience plc Ordinary shares of 0.001 
a)                                    pence each 
 
       Identification code                     GB00BD045071 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                     Share purchase 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                                        Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                        119.00p     40,000.00 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)      - Aggregated volume                     N/A single transaction 
 
       - Price                           GBP47,600.00 
 
e)      Date of the transaction 
                                     16 December 2021 
 
f)      Place of the transaction 
                                     London Stock Exchange

For further information please contact: Derringtons Limited, Company Secretary +44 20 8819 6486

Ends.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1259488 17-Dec-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2021 06:13 ET (11:13 GMT)

