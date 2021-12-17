

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer price inflation accelerated sharply in November, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 4.8 percent year-on-year in November, following a 3.8 percent increase in October.



Prices for transport increased 12.9 percent yearly in November and those of alcoholic beverages and tobacco grew 5.6 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 5.7 percent and restaurants and hotels rose 4.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent in November, after 1.0 percent increase in the prior month.



