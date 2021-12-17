

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Friday is a lean day of economic announcements. The investors may continue to digest the Fed announcement.



Pre-market signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.



Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading lower.



As of 7.10 am ET, the Dow futures were down 37.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 13.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 117.75 points.



The U.S. major stocks moved back to the downside during trading on Thursday. The Nasdaq plunged 385.15 points or 2.5 percent to 15,180.44 and the S&P 500 slumped 41.18 points or 0.9 percent to 4,668.67. Meanwhile, the Dow spent the afternoon bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing down 29.79 points or 0.1 percent to 35,897.64.



On the economic front, Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 753, while the U.S. rig count was 576. Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller will speak on the economic outlook before the Forecasters Club of New York at 1.00 pm ET. San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will participate in virtual Wall Street Journal question-and-answer session on the 2022 economic outlook at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Friday. Chinese shares ended sharply lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 42.65 points, or 1.16 percent, to 3,632.36 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 282.87 points, or 1.20 percent, to close at 23, 192.63.



Japanese shares tumbled as the Bank of Japan decided to scale back its pandemic related funding measures. The Nikkei average fell 520.64 points, or 1.79 percent, to 28,545.68.



Australian markets ended slightly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up 8.30 points, or 0.11 percent, to 7,304, snapping a three-session losing streak. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 7.70 points, or 0.19 percent, at 7,626.20.



European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is sliding 55.20 points or 0.78 percent. The German DAX is losing 110.90 points or 0.71 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is adding 25.78 points or 0.35 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is declining 86.59 points or 0.68 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.81 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de