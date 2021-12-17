Anzeige
17.12.2021
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 17

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

Fund NameNAV per share (GBP)SEDOLNAV DATE
Atlantis Japan Growth
Fund Limited		2.8366B61ND55 (UK)

17 Dec 2021

Date: 17 Dec 2021

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736
ts236@ntrs.com

