GlobeNewswire
17.12.2021 | 14:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Invajo Technologies AB (under name change to EPTI AB) is removed (681/21)

On September 3, 2021, the shares in Invajo Technologies AB (under name change
to EPTI AB) (the "Company") were given observation status after the Company had
entered into a letter of intent to acquire all of the shares in EPTI AB through
a reverse takeover, conditional upon the approval by an extraordinary general
meeting of the Company's shareholders as well as Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision
to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market. 

On November 19, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that
the Company had entered into an agreement for the acquisition of the shares in
EPTI AB, conditional upon the abovementioned conditions. 

On December 15, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that
the Company had carried out a directed share issue. Later that day, the Company
issued another press release with information that Nasdaq Stockholm AB had
approved the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market, conditional upon the carrying out of the share issue
communicated in the Company's previous press release. 

Today, December 17, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information
that an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders had
approved the acquisition of the shares in EPTI AB. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the
observation status for the shares in Invajo Technologies AB (INVAJO, ISIN code
SE0013774668, order book ID 195960). 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
