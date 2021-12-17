FinancialBuzz.com: The Rapidly Expanding eSports Ecosystem Piques Investor Interest

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The term "eSports" encompasses regional or international video gaming events in which professional and amateur players compete against one another. According to data provided by Statista, the global eSports market was valued at just over USD 1.08 Billion in 2021, an almost 50% increase from the previous year. Asia and North America currently represent the largest eSports markets in terms of revenue, with China alone accounting for almost one fifth of the market. Overall, the main source of revenue for the industry comes from sponsorships and advertising. The report also indicates that the global eSports audience size reached 474 million people. Furthermore, in the years to come, the market's audience size is projected to grow, reaching over 577 million viewers worldwide. Intema Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: ITM) (OTC: ITMZF), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG), Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR), Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX)

A major component of the eSports market is betting. In the U.S., eSports betting is not legal on a federal level, and instead the legality of this segment varies on a state-by-state basis. Next year however, the first-ever 'sanctioned' esports skill-based wagering event is expected to be held at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City, in New Jersey. According to esportsbest.com, this event is being regarded as a 'tremendous accomplishment', and it promises to offer both competitors and bettors a never-before-seen experience. The tournament is poised to kickstart a wave of activity on LANDuel, a player-vs-player wagering platform that the Esports Entertainment Group purchased in June of 2021.

Intema Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: ITM) (OTC: ITMZF) announced yesterday breaking news that regarding, "Parabellum Media Inc. ("Parabellum"), owner of Parabellum Esports and Northern Shield Academy. Intema recently signed a letter of intent to acquire Parabellum (see press release dated December 8, 2021).

On December 12, 2021, Parabellum Esports won a very significant promotion match to earn a spot in the highly coveted Rainbow Six North American Pro League. The team is planning to move to Las Vegas to begin training for the 2022 season. They will be joined by some of the biggest esports teams in the world, including Astralis, TSM and Spacestation Gaming.

The 2021 North American League saw nine teams compete for over US$400,000 in prizing plus the chance to compete at the Six Invitational, which has a prize pool of US$3,000,000. The league is played on Local Area Network (LAN) in Las Vegas, which will continue to be the case throughout the 2022 season.

"We are gearing up to build a championship company and it's only fitting that our competitive esports team is already picking up major accolades," said Laurent Benezra, President and CEO of Intema.

Rainbow Six Esports continues to see major growth in 2021. It is ranked in the top 10 most-played PC games based on monthly users and in the top 10 in earnings for competitive play.1

"We are tremendously proud of our team and its accomplishment in getting into the pro league. But we aren't here for participation trophies, we're here for championships, and that's exactly what we intend to bring home," said Ben Feferman, CEO of Amuka Esports, the parent company of Parabellum Esports.

The Parabellum Esports team was founded and managed by Chris Lamarucciola. The 4/5 Canadian roster includes P3NGU1N, Eskaa, SpiriTz, KoolAid and Melted. Parabellum has already won over US$100,000 in 2021, which includes two North American Challenger League Stage wins and a top 12 finish at the 2021 Six Invitational in Paris. The team's next match will be in January 2022, as it is one of four teams to compete for the last spot in the Six Invitational, which will take place February 8-10, 2022, at Place Bell in Montreal."

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and WarnerMedia announced back in November the completion of EA's acquisition of Warner Bros. Games' Playdemic, Ltd. for $1.4 billion in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. "We are thrilled to officially welcome the Playdemic team to Electronic Arts, adding to our growing mobile portfolio and expanding our leadership in sports," said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts. "The addition of the incredible Playdemic team not only adds to the strength of our mobile teams globally, it also continues our expansion and investment in U.K.-based talent. With Playdemic now part of Electronic Arts, we're excited to bring even more amazing and innovative mobile games to diverse audiences around the world."

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) and Screenvision Media, a national leader in cinema and premium video advertising, announced back in November the launch Super League Spotlight, an exciting multi-episode series showcasing the best in-game action, created specifically for in-theater audiences. The first installment of the series launches today in over 2000 movie theaters nationwide. Super League and Screenvision's Super League Spotlight series presents top highlights from the live stream broadcasts of popular gaming influencers within Super League's established Core Gamer and Young Gamer networks, featuring several of the most well-known game titles in the world. With an average two-minute run time, each episode of Spotlight amplifies the best and most exciting in-game moments of the past month. This original Super League content series serves as part of the growing partnership between Screenvision and Super League, working together to give brands cross-channel opportunities to reach young adult cord-cutters with gaming-related content both in-theater and at home. Audiences in movie theaters across the country will have a front row seat to all of the competitive action on the big screen, viewing the best in engaging gameplay that Super League has to offer. Hyundai will serve as the initial series sponsor as part of a year-long partnership with Super League.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) announced last month announced the first shipments to customers of its new range of ORIGIN NEURON, MILLENNIUM, GENESIS, M-Class, and L-Class desktops, putting today's most powerful DDR5-equipped PCs in the hands of customers weeks ahead of the competition. Ideally placed within the CORSAIR group to access the latest components and technology, ORIGIN PC has benefitted from early access to high-performance CORSAIR DDR5 memory and the latest Intel Z690-chipset motherboards through close cooperation with industry partners such as Asus and MSI. This has resulted in an accelerated development and quality assurance process, combining proven CORSAIR hardware such as PC cases, coolers, and power supplies with cutting edge DDR5 memory and the latest Intel 12th generation processors, putting the most powerful ORIGIN PC systems in the hands of gamers weeks ahead of many competitors. "The integration of the complete array of CORSAIR hardware and DDR5 memory into ORIGIN PCs has allowed us go from specs to finished systems in record time," said Kevin Wasielewski, Senior Director of DIY Marketing at CORSAIR and co-founder of ORIGIN PC. "Our ability to leverage partnerships and expertise from across the CORSAIR group is helping us put our best-ever systems in gamers' hands faster."

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX) reported back in November that Unique Visitor traffic to its digital media property in the United States reached an all-time high in October 2021, based on recent digital media ratings from Comscore, a leading independent third-party measurement firm. The Enthusiast Gaming digital media property reached 47.8 million U.S. Unique Visitors for the month of October (Comscore Media Metrix, Desktop 2+, Mobile 13+, October 2021, U.S.). The metric does not include additional under-18 mobile video traffic to the Company's property, or viewership in the Company's esports and entertainment division, including viewership of Luminosity Gaming. Enthusiast Gaming ranks between streaming platform Twitch, and game platform Roblox, as a top property in the overall Games category, which includes Gaming Information and Online Gaming sites. "This Comscore data shows the continued growth and attractiveness of our platforms to the coveted U.S. Gen Z and Millennial audience," commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. "Gaming continues to take a greater share of overall Internet traffic, and we are proud to be next to companies like Twitch and Roblox in taking a greater share of overall gaming traffic."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For intema solutions inc. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com anticipates to be compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com