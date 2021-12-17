Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Trade subject to notification for primary insiders

Kjetil Reinsberg, CEO of EiendomsMegler 1 Midt-Norge AS and member of SpareBank 1 SMN's group management, has 13 Deccember 2021 purchased 44 equity capital

certificates in SpareBank 1 SMN (MING) at a price of NOK 141.09 per equity capital certificate in relation to the groups employee savings program - https://live.euronext.com/en/listview/company-press-release/73976CompanyPressRelease-7870274

Kjetil Reinsberg will after the transaction own 16,159 equity certificates.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act