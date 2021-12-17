The world's biggest solar market is expected to add between 45 and 55 GW of new solar in 2021, the head of the China Photovoltaic Industry Association has revealed. Furthermore, Longi has further lowered its wafer prices and Xinyi Solar said it wants to build a new US$942 million solar glass factory in Yunnan Province.Wang Bohua, chairman of the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA), said on Wednesday that the outlook for new PV installations for 2021 has been lowered from 55-65 GW to 45-55 GW, due to increasing prices for raw materials. The association, however, expects a rebound in ...

