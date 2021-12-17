On 16 December, Lepidico announced a binding offtake agreement with world-renowned metal trader Traxys for 100% of its lithium hydroxide production for seven years (or 35,000t of LiOH) from its Phase 1 project. The agreement accommodates Lepidico's marketing strategy of supplying both battery supply chain and industrial market customers in that it also allows the company to agree the sale of lithium chemicals to independent third parties, with Traxys administering any such sales by means of a back-to-back contract. It also contemplates a US supply nexus to support the debt funding envisaged under Lepidico's formal mandate with the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

