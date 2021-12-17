Anzeige
Freitag, 17.12.2021
Gelegenheit! Letzte Chance am Freitag? Der Countdown läuft definitiv
PR Newswire
17.12.2021 | 16:16
83 Leser
Justin Sun Appointed as the WTO Ambassador for Grenada By The Ministry of Foreign Affairs

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Grenada has announced the appointment of Justin Sun as its new WTO Ambassador to be based in Geneva. Sun, a leading figure in the crypto and blockchain sphere, is best known as the Founder of TRON, one of the world's largest and most popular blockchain platforms. Sun's interest in history, socio-political issues, and international affairs began at a young age. Eventually, it led to him majoring in History at Peking University, where he graduated first in his class; he then pursued his M.A in Social Sciences from the University of Pennsylvania. Sun's passion for making blockchain and financial technology accessible to everyone led to the establishment of the TRON ecosystem.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell with H.E. Mr. Justin Sun, for his appointment as Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Grenada to the WTO

Grenada is a key member of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

"It is a true honor to serve as the WTO ambassador for Grenada," said Justin Sun. "I look forward to the opportunity to represent Grenada and work with WTO leadership to reinvigorate global trade in various ways, particularly the development of a robust digital economy internationally."

His appointment comes at a time when the world is continuing to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic. WTO has projected the decline in global trade to exceed the previous slump brought by the global financial crisis of 2008-09, with merchandise trade expected to decline 13-32% due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sun's expertise in the blockchain industry will likely breeze some much-needed fresh air into the regional economy, as Grenada and CARICOM are among the hardest hit by a COVID-led tourism industry shutdown.

Media Contact
Name: Jessica ZHANG
E-mail: jessica.zhang01@tron.network

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1712646/Justin_sun.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
