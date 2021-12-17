Anzeige
Freitag, 17.12.2021
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
17.12.21
14:11 Uhr
13,500 Euro
-0,300
-2,17 %
Dow Jones News
17.12.2021 | 16:46
Magnit announces the EGM results

DJ Magnit announces the EGM results

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces the EGM results 17-Dec-2021 / 18:15 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Magnit announces the EGM results

Krasnodar, Russia (December 17, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the results of the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting.

On December 16, 2021 the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting (EGM) approved the dividend payment for the total amount of RUB 29,999,645,571.35, or RUB 294.37 per one ordinary share following the results of the 9 months of 2021 reporting year.

December 31, 2021 has been set as the dividend record date.

The deadline for dividend payment to nominee holders - January 21, 2022; the deadline for dividend payment to other persons registered in the issuer's register of shareholders - February 11, 2022.

For further information on the resolutions adopted by the AGM and the AGM poll results, please follow the link below:

-- https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/regulatory-news/ (Russian);

-- https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/regulatory-news/tabs-Disclosure (English);

-- https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism (English). 

For further information, please contact: 
 
 
 
        Dina Chistyak 
        Head of Investor Relations 
        dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
        Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
        Media Inquiries          Twitter 
        press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the 
       southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 
       25,315 stores in 3,840 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 9M 2021, Magnit had revenues of 
       RUB 1,311.5 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 151.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow 
       Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating 
       from Standard & Poor's of BB. 
 
 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances.

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  131083 
EQS News ID:  1259624 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2021 10:15 ET (15:15 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
