Freitag, 17.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
WKN: A14XKR ISIN: SE0007331608 Ticker-Symbol: 6TF 
Frankfurt
17.12.21
16:59 Uhr
20,250 Euro
-0,250
-1,22 %
GlobeNewswire
17.12.2021 | 16:53
125 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by TF Bank AB (publ) is admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds (487/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by TF Bank AB (publ)
to trading with effect from 2021-12-20. Last day of trading is set to
2116-12-31. The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1033477
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
