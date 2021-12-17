Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 17 décembre/December 2021) - The common shares of SureNano Sciences Ltd. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

The principal business of SureNano Science Ltd. is the sale and distribution of the SureNano surfactant, which is a ready-to-mix food grade compound that provides the base for high performance nano-emulsions to create incredibly homogeneous and stable products while maximizing bioavailability, clarity, and taste. The Company has an exclusive license to distribute the SureNanoTM surfactant within Canada and Colorado, USA.

Les actions ordinaires de SureNano Sciences Ltd. ont été approuvées pour l'inscription à la cote du CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

L'activité principale de SureNano Science Ltd. est la vente et la distribution du tensioactif SureNano, qui est un composé de qualité alimentaire prêt à mélanger qui fournit la base de nano-émulsions hautes performances pour créer des produits incroyablement homogènes et stables tout en maximisant la biodisponibilité. , la clarté et le goût. La Société détient une licence exclusive pour distribuer le surfactant SureNanoMC au Canada et au Colorado, aux États-Unis.

Issuer/Émetteur: SureNano Sciences Ltd. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): SURE Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 21 457 800 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 2 000 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Technology/Technologie CUSIP: 86867L 10 4 ISIN: CA 86867L 10 4 0 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 20 décembre/December 2021 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 mars/March Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Endeavor Trust Corporation

