GlobeNewswire
17.12.2021 | 17:17
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: IT - Equity Derivatives Trading Re-platform Update

As previously announced, Nasdaq Nordic Derivatives Markets will migrate the
trading of Nordic equity derivatives, currently on the Genium INET platform to
the new Nordic Derivates Trading System (NDTS) on February 21, 2022. Clearing
of Nordic equity derivatives will continue in Genium INET after the trading
re-platform. 



Member Testing Weeks

The NDTS Pre-Production environment is now open for connectivity tests and
logons. Trading activities can be tested during Member Testing weeks on
December 20-22 and on January 3-11. 



Until two weeks before go-live, Pre-Production OUCH ports will be using
temporary passwords, whereafter the passwords will be updated to production
passwords. 


December 20-22: Members will be able to logon and verify order management
relevant to business. 

January 3-11: Members will be able to logon and verify order management
relevant to business. Specific MWAT scenarios will run during regular trading
days for members to participate in. 


Scheduled events in NDTS Pre-Production during January 3-5, 7, 10-11:

Time  Scheduled Event                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10:10  Intraday add in instrument                       
    New strikes will be added be in the following option series:      
    OMXS302CXXXX                              
    OMXS302OYYYY                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11:30- Regulatory suspension                          
17:30  Suspension of Ericsson. Orders will be removed from all Ericsson    
     instruments.                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11:30- Volatility Auction "Circuit Breaker"                  
11:33  Volatility Auction on OMXS302C Future. Orders & Quotes in OMXS302C 
11:40-  will participate in "Volatility Auction".               
11:43                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12:00- Performance                               
12:20  The aim is to test realistic but high load generated by Nasdaq. Members 
     to continue production like trading.                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12:30- Disturbance tests                            
12:40  Trading Halt on all Markets a so called "Technical Halt". All orders and
     quotes are cancelled.                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12:45  Failover                                
    Intra Site Failover. Failover from customers primary port to customers 
     failover port. Verify that cancel on disconnect works according to your
     specific setup.                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------







Market Wide Acceptance Test (MWAT)

To prepare for production launch, two Market Wide Acceptance Tests (with backup
dates) will be arranged in the NDTS Pre-Production environment in January. It
is mandatory to participate in at least one of the MWATs: 

 -- MWAT Registration: January 7

 -- MWAT 1: Saturday January 22 (10:30-13:00 CET) 

 -- MWAT 2: Wednesday January 26 (17:30-20:00 CET) 

 -- Backup: Saturday January 29 (10:30-13:00 CET) 

 -- Backup: Monday January 31 (17:30-20:00 CET)


The detailed schedules for MWAT 1 and MWAT 2 can be found below.


MWAT 1 - Saturday January 22:

Time   Trading State    Test activity                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
09:00-            Connect your applications             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10:30             MWAT Starts                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10:30-11 Pre Open      Cancel order                   
:00                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10:45-11 Pre-Trading     Enter & cancel order (for applicable products)
:00                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11:00-11 Opening Auction   Enter & cancel order (for applicable products)
:05                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11:05-12 Continuous Trading Order Management:                 
:55              Enter order types relevant to the members business
                and validate the result.             
               Example of insert order types & order     
                management:                   
               -Place, update and cancel orders         
               -Place, update and cancel Market Maker Quotes   
               Register manual trade reports:          
               Submit trade reports relevant to the members   
                business and validate the result.        
               Market Data                    
               Verify Market data information.          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12:55-13 Closing Auction                            
:00    Post close                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
13:00   Close        MWAT Ends                     
               Please fill in and send test report        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Scheduled Events - MWAT 1 January 22:

Time  Scheduled Event                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11:10  Intraday add in instrument                       
    New strikes will be added be in the following option series:      
    OMXS302CXXXX                              
    OMXS302OYYYY                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11:30- Regulatory suspension                          
13:00  Suspension of Ericsson. Orders will be removed from all Ericsson    
     instruments.                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11:30- Volatility Auction "Circuit Breaker"                  
11:33  Volatility Auction on OMXS302C Future. Orders & Quotes in OMXS302C 
11:40-  will participate in "Volatility Auction".               
11:43                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12:00- Performance                               
12:20  The aim is to test realistic but high load generated by Nasdaq. Members 
     to continue production like trading.                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12:30- Disturbance tests                            
12:40  Trading Halt on all Markets a so called "Technical Halt". All orders and
     quotes are cancelled.                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12:45  Failover                                
    Intra Site Failover. Failover from customers primary port to customers 
     failover port. Verify that cancel on disconnect works according to your
     specific setup.                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



MWAT 2 - Wednesday January 26:

Time   Trading State    Test activity                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
16:00-            Connect your applications             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
17:30             MWAT Starts                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
17:30-18 Pre Open      Cancel order                   
:00                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
17:45-18 Pre-Trading     Enter & cancel order (for applicable products)
:00                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
18:00-18 Opening Auction   Enter & cancel order (for applicable products)
:05                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
18:05-19 Continuous Trading Order Management:                 
:55              Enter order types relevant to the members business
                and validate the result.             
               Example of insert order types & order     
                management:                   
               -Place, update and cancel orders         
               -Place, update and cancel Market Maker Quotes   
               Register manual trade reports:          
               Submit trade reports relevant to the members   
                business and validate the result.        
               Market Data                    
               Verify Market data information.          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
19:55-20 Closing Auction                            
:00    Post close                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
20:00   Close        MWAT Ends                     
               Please fill in and send test report        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Scheduled Events - MWAT 2 January 26:

Time  Scheduled Event                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
18:10  Intraday add in instrument                       
    New strikes will be added be in the following option series:      
    OMXS302CXXXX                              
    OMXS302OYYYY                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
18:30- Regulatory suspension                          
20:00  Suspension of Ericsson. Orders will be removed from all Ericsson    
     instruments.                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
18:30- Volatility Auction "Circuit Breaker"                  
18:33  Volatility Auction on OMXS302C Future. Orders & Quotes in OMXS302C will 
18:40-  participate in "Volatility Auction".                  
18:43                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
19:00- Performance                               
19:20  The aim is to test realistic but high load generated by Nasdaq. Members 
     to continue production like trading.                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
19:30- Disturbance tests                            
19:40  Trading Halt on all Markets a so called "Technical Halt". All orders and
     quotes are cancelled.                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
19:45  Failover                                
    Intra Site Failover. Failover from customers primary port to customers 
     failover port. Verify that cancel on disconnect works according to your
     specific setup.                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------







Throttle Limits for NDTS

Throttle Limits defining maximum allowed number of orders/quotes per second on
OUCH and FIX ports can be found on the port request forms in Member Portal. 


User Configuration Changes in Genium INET

The existing user types that are currently used for equity derivatives in
Genium INET will be changed on February 21, 2022. Note that if a user is
currently configured to have access to both equity derivatives and fixed income
derivatives instruments, these users will be reconfigured to only allow fixed
income derivatives and continue to be billed as before. 

Trader & Marker Maker OMnet Users

Trading users (EX/EXWHB) & Market Maker users (MM/MMP) will be discontinued and
not used for equity derivatives. 

Trading Workstation Users

All Trading Workstation (TW) users will be discontinued for equity derivatives
members. 

Price and Trade Information OMnet Users

Price Information users (PI) will be discontinued and not used for equity
derivatives as no market data (from Genium INET) will be provided for equity
derivatives. Price and Trade Information users (PTI) will be reconfigured to
only provide dedicated trade information, but not market data for equity
derivatives. 

The changes will be implemented on February 21, 2022. To verify your current
user list please reach out to Member & Account Configuration team
mac@nasdaq.com. 


Re-platforming webpage

Latest information on the migration to the new Nordic Equity Derivatives
Trading System is available on the re-platforming webpage:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nordic-equity-derivatives-platform-migration 


Further information

For technical questions, please contact:

Technical Support
E-mail: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com
Tel: +46 8 405 6750

For questions regarding this IT-Notice, please contact:

Anders Bergström
E-mail: anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com
Tel: +46 8 405 7364

or

Riitta Pesiö
E-mail: riitta.pesio@nasdaq.com
Tel: +46S 8 405 6437

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1033488
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
