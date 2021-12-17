NASDAQ OMX Nordic: IT - Equity Derivatives Trading Re-platform Update

As previously announced, Nasdaq Nordic Derivatives Markets will migrate the trading of Nordic equity derivatives, currently on the Genium INET platform to the new Nordic Derivates Trading System (NDTS) on February 21, 2022. Clearing of Nordic equity derivatives will continue in Genium INET after the trading re-platform. Member Testing Weeks The NDTS Pre-Production environment is now open for connectivity tests and logons. Trading activities can be tested during Member Testing weeks on December 20-22 and on January 3-11. Until two weeks before go-live, Pre-Production OUCH ports will be using temporary passwords, whereafter the passwords will be updated to production passwords. December 20-22: Members will be able to logon and verify order management relevant to business. January 3-11: Members will be able to logon and verify order management relevant to business. Specific MWAT scenarios will run during regular trading days for members to participate in. Scheduled events in NDTS Pre-Production during January 3-5, 7, 10-11: Time Scheduled Event -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10:10 Intraday add in instrument New strikes will be added be in the following option series: OMXS302CXXXX OMXS302OYYYY -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11:30- Regulatory suspension 17:30 Suspension of Ericsson. Orders will be removed from all Ericsson instruments. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11:30- Volatility Auction "Circuit Breaker" 11:33 Volatility Auction on OMXS302C Future. Orders & Quotes in OMXS302C 11:40- will participate in "Volatility Auction". 11:43 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12:00- Performance 12:20 The aim is to test realistic but high load generated by Nasdaq. Members to continue production like trading. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12:30- Disturbance tests 12:40 Trading Halt on all Markets a so called "Technical Halt". All orders and quotes are cancelled. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12:45 Failover Intra Site Failover. Failover from customers primary port to customers failover port. Verify that cancel on disconnect works according to your specific setup. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Wide Acceptance Test (MWAT) To prepare for production launch, two Market Wide Acceptance Tests (with backup dates) will be arranged in the NDTS Pre-Production environment in January. It is mandatory to participate in at least one of the MWATs: -- MWAT Registration: January 7 -- MWAT 1: Saturday January 22 (10:30-13:00 CET) -- MWAT 2: Wednesday January 26 (17:30-20:00 CET) -- Backup: Saturday January 29 (10:30-13:00 CET) -- Backup: Monday January 31 (17:30-20:00 CET) The detailed schedules for MWAT 1 and MWAT 2 can be found below. MWAT 1 - Saturday January 22: Time Trading State Test activity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09:00- Connect your applications -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10:30 MWAT Starts -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10:30-11 Pre Open Cancel order :00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10:45-11 Pre-Trading Enter & cancel order (for applicable products) :00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11:00-11 Opening Auction Enter & cancel order (for applicable products) :05 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11:05-12 Continuous Trading Order Management: :55 Enter order types relevant to the members business and validate the result. Example of insert order types & order management: -Place, update and cancel orders -Place, update and cancel Market Maker Quotes Register manual trade reports: Submit trade reports relevant to the members business and validate the result. Market Data Verify Market data information. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12:55-13 Closing Auction :00 Post close -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13:00 Close MWAT Ends Please fill in and send test report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Scheduled Events - MWAT 1 January 22: Time Scheduled Event -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11:10 Intraday add in instrument New strikes will be added be in the following option series: OMXS302CXXXX OMXS302OYYYY -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11:30- Regulatory suspension 13:00 Suspension of Ericsson. Orders will be removed from all Ericsson instruments. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11:30- Volatility Auction "Circuit Breaker" 11:33 Volatility Auction on OMXS302C Future. Orders & Quotes in OMXS302C 11:40- will participate in "Volatility Auction". 11:43 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12:00- Performance 12:20 The aim is to test realistic but high load generated by Nasdaq. Members to continue production like trading. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12:30- Disturbance tests 12:40 Trading Halt on all Markets a so called "Technical Halt". All orders and quotes are cancelled. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12:45 Failover Intra Site Failover. Failover from customers primary port to customers failover port. Verify that cancel on disconnect works according to your specific setup. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MWAT 2 - Wednesday January 26: Time Trading State Test activity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16:00- Connect your applications -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17:30 MWAT Starts -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17:30-18 Pre Open Cancel order :00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17:45-18 Pre-Trading Enter & cancel order (for applicable products) :00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18:00-18 Opening Auction Enter & cancel order (for applicable products) :05 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18:05-19 Continuous Trading Order Management: :55 Enter order types relevant to the members business and validate the result. Example of insert order types & order management: -Place, update and cancel orders -Place, update and cancel Market Maker Quotes Register manual trade reports: Submit trade reports relevant to the members business and validate the result. Market Data Verify Market data information. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19:55-20 Closing Auction :00 Post close -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20:00 Close MWAT Ends Please fill in and send test report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Scheduled Events - MWAT 2 January 26: Time Scheduled Event -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18:10 Intraday add in instrument New strikes will be added be in the following option series: OMXS302CXXXX OMXS302OYYYY -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18:30- Regulatory suspension 20:00 Suspension of Ericsson. Orders will be removed from all Ericsson instruments. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18:30- Volatility Auction "Circuit Breaker" 18:33 Volatility Auction on OMXS302C Future. Orders & Quotes in OMXS302C will 18:40- participate in "Volatility Auction". 18:43 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19:00- Performance 19:20 The aim is to test realistic but high load generated by Nasdaq. Members to continue production like trading. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19:30- Disturbance tests 19:40 Trading Halt on all Markets a so called "Technical Halt". All orders and quotes are cancelled. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19:45 Failover Intra Site Failover. Failover from customers primary port to customers failover port. Verify that cancel on disconnect works according to your specific setup. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Throttle Limits for NDTS Throttle Limits defining maximum allowed number of orders/quotes per second on OUCH and FIX ports can be found on the port request forms in Member Portal. User Configuration Changes in Genium INET The existing user types that are currently used for equity derivatives in Genium INET will be changed on February 21, 2022. Note that if a user is currently configured to have access to both equity derivatives and fixed income derivatives instruments, these users will be reconfigured to only allow fixed income derivatives and continue to be billed as before. Trader & Marker Maker OMnet Users Trading users (EX/EXWHB) & Market Maker users (MM/MMP) will be discontinued and not used for equity derivatives. Trading Workstation Users All Trading Workstation (TW) users will be discontinued for equity derivatives members. Price and Trade Information OMnet Users Price Information users (PI) will be discontinued and not used for equity derivatives as no market data (from Genium INET) will be provided for equity derivatives. Price and Trade Information users (PTI) will be reconfigured to only provide dedicated trade information, but not market data for equity derivatives. The changes will be implemented on February 21, 2022. To verify your current user list please reach out to Member & Account Configuration team mac@nasdaq.com. Re-platforming webpage Latest information on the migration to the new Nordic Equity Derivatives Trading System is available on the re-platforming webpage: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nordic-equity-derivatives-platform-migration Further information For technical questions, please contact: Technical Support E-mail: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 6750 For questions regarding this IT-Notice, please contact: Anders Bergström E-mail: anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 7364 or Riitta Pesiö E-mail: riitta.pesio@nasdaq.com Tel: +46S 8 405 6437 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1033488