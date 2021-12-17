Anzeige
WKN: A0YA71 ISIN: CA29786T1057 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Frankfurt
17.09.21
09:52 Uhr
0,017 Euro
+0,000
+0,59 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of shares in Etrion Corporation from Nasdaq Stockholm (246/21)

Etrion Corporation has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
Stockholm. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Etrion Corporation. 

Short name:   ETX     
----------------------------
ISIN code:   CA29786T1057
----------------------------
Order book ID: 078547   
----------------------------

The last day of trading will be January 4, 2022.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
