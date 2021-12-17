Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 683/21: Change of short name for Invajo Technologies AB (with new name Epti AB) (684/21)

Correction refers to the date for the change, marked in bold below: As from December 21, 2021, Invajo Technologies AB (with new name Epti AB) will change short name to EPTI. Current short name: INVAJO ------------------------------------- New short name: EPTI ------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0013774668 ------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID 195960 ------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 7050