DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Sale of Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Sale of Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S. 17-Dec-2021 / 18:13 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Sale of Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S.

DATE: December 17, 2021

LYY Telekomunikasyon A.S. and the Türkiye Wealth Fund have started to negotiate for the sale of 192.500.000.000 Group A registered shares representing 55% of the share capital of Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S. owned by LYY Telekomünikasyon A.S.. Should any significant and concrete developments occur, they will be announced separately.

The announcement of the matters subject to this disclosure was postponed upon our Bank's decision dated December 1st, 2021.

The postponement decision was made due to the fact that; the negotiations regarding the share transfer had recently started on the date of the relevant postponement, the breach of the confidentiality might have cause directly (i) the price of Türk Telekom shares,(ii) the purchase price, (iii) the possibility of the execution of the share sale and purchase agreement, (iv) the price of our Bank's shares and should a disclosure had been made at that time, the investors would have not been informed correctly and completely, and to prevent from any misleading and speculative actions and consequently to protect the legitimate interest of our investors.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 131095 EQS News ID: 1259686 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1259686&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2021 13:13 ET (18:13 GMT)