- (PLX AI) - EDPR informs about PPA secured for 400 MW of wind offshore in the US.
- • Ocean Winds, the 50/50 Offshore JV owned by EDPR and ENGIE, has secured a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement for 400 MW in the Mayflower
- Wind Energy, a joint venture company currently owned by OW and by Shell New Energies to deliver clean offshore wind energy to Massachusetts
- • These 400 MW of PPA are on top of the already 804 MW secured capacity announced to the market in 2019
- • In total, Mayflower has now 1,204 MW of secured capacity
