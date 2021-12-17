Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) to host investor day on February 14

Millicom (Tigo) to host investor day on February 14

Luxembourg,December17, 2021 - Millicomannounces that it will host an investor day on Monday, February 14th. In light of COVID restrictions, attendees may join virtually or in person in Miami, Florida.

Program and participation details will be provided closer to the date of the event.

For further information, please contact:

Press:

Vivian Kobeh, Director Corporate Communications

+1-786-628-5300

press@millicom.com







Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications

+1-305-929-5417

press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com) Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

+1-786-628-5270

investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)







Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations

+1-786-628-5303

investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)





About Millicom

Millicom.

