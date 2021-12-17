Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) to host investor day on February 14

Millicom (Tigo) to host investor day on February 14
Luxembourg,December17, 2021 - Millicomannounces that it will host an investor day on Monday, February 14th. In light of COVID restrictions, attendees may join virtually or in person in Miami, Florida.
Program and participation details will be provided closer to the date of the event.
For further information, please contact:
| Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Director Corporate Communications
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com
Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
+1-305-929-5417
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)
| Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)
About Millicom
Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, FacebookandLinkedIn.
Attachment
- Press Release_Millicom (Tigo) to host investor day on February 14_121721 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/120bd718-8c50-4d37-835a-ab734fb2b8f6)
