Freitag, 17.12.2021
Gelegenheit! Letzte Chance am Freitag? Der Countdown läuft definitiv
WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 Ticker-Symbol: M4M 
Frankfurt
17.12.21
16:59 Uhr
22,970 Euro
+0,280
+1,23 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.12.2021 | 21:05
Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) to host investor day on February 14

Millicom (Tigo) to host investor day on February 14

Luxembourg,December17, 2021 - Millicomannounces that it will host an investor day on Monday, February 14th. In light of COVID restrictions, attendees may join virtually or in person in Miami, Florida.

Program and participation details will be provided closer to the date of the event.

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Director Corporate Communications
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com



Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
+1-305-929-5417
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com) 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)



Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, FacebookandLinkedIn.

Attachment

  • Press Release_Millicom (Tigo) to host investor day on February 14_121721 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/120bd718-8c50-4d37-835a-ab734fb2b8f6)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
