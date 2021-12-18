Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 17 décembre 2021/December 2021) The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE 25 Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, December 17, 2021.

Le rééquilibrage trimestriel de l'indice composé du CSE 25 entraînera les modifications suivantes, en vigueur à la fermeture le vendredi 17 décembre 2021.

ADDITIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector ASE Asante Gold Corporation Mining ATMO Atmofizer Technologies Inc. Technology LIM Li-Metal Corp. CleanTech PBIT POSaBIT Systems Corporation Technology VSBY VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. Technology

DELETIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector GAGE Gage Growth Corp. Life Sciences MMEN MedMen Enterprises Inc. Class B Subordinate Voting Shares Life Sciences RWB Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. Life Sciences TRUE Treatment.com International Inc. Technology WTER The Alkaline Water Company Inc. Diversified Industries

Deletions from CSE 25 do not necessarily mean a deletion from the Composite.



Les suppressions de CSE 25 ne signifient pas nécessairement une suppression du composite.



For more information about the CSE 25 Index, including the full list of securities and the index methodology, visit the CSE website.

Pour plus d'information sur l'indice composé du CSE 25, incluant la liste complète des titres et la méthodologie indicielle, rendez-vous sur le site Web du CSE.

Contact Information/Coordonnées

Index Management/Gestion de l'indice :

Robert Cook

Senior Vice-President Market Development/Vice-président principal du développement

Robert.Cook@thecse.com (416) 367-7349

Media Relations/Relations avec la presse:

Richard Carleton, CEO

Richard.Carleton@thecse.com (416) 367-7360