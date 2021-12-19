Blender Bites Limited: Blender Bites Announces 990% Increase in Total Value of Purchase Orders Received in December 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2021 / Vancouver, British Columbia - Blender Bites Ltd. (the "Company", "Blender Bites" or "Blender"), (CSE:BITE)(FWB:JL4)(WKN:A3C3Y2), a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, announces record number of purchase orders received in December 2021.

Blender Bites is pleased to announce that during the month of December 2021, the Company has received purchase orders totalling CA$495,000. This is an historic record for the number of purchase orders received by the Company in any given month and represents an increase of over 900% in total value of purchase orders compared to the same month in 2020.

The total number of purchase orders received in December 2021 alone, also represents a 75% increase over the highest number of purchase orders received in any single month in the Company's history, close to doubles the number of purchase orders received in the previous month of November 2021 and is equivalent to 70% of the combined total of all orders received in the previous three month period of September, October, and November 2021.

The significant and historic increase that Blender Bites has witnessed in December can be attributed to initial orders received from US club stores distributors, increased demand in the 850+ Canadian retail grocery stores, including the launch of the Blender Bites brand within new Canadian retail chains, and increased orders received from the37 Canadian club stores that the Blender Bites currently has freezer space in. The increase does not reflect any orders the Company anticipates receiving once its aggressive US expansion and consumer marketing campaign strategies are executed.

Management feels that the upward trend for the number of purchase orders received, and subsequently sales revenue, will continue the positive trajectory, as there is great potential still to be realized once the Company's US strategies are implemented. The Company's US market roll out and expansion plans, will also include direct-to-consumer e-commerce capabilities, finalizing food service market relationships and representation in some of the largest retail chains across the country. These future events could witness even greater increases in purchase orders received.

"The fact that we are seeing such significant increases in orders prior to full roll out of our strategy is very positive and can only suggest that we will see numbers continue to increase with each new step and each brick laid along our roll out path. Blender Bites is still in its infancy stages, and I truly believe that the aggressive US market roll out, and our consumer marketing campaigns will further add to increased value for the Company and for our shareholders, alike," stated Chelsie Hodge, the Company's CEO and Founder.

The Company cautions that the above figures for revenue have not been audited and are based upon calculations prepared by management. Actual results may differ from those reported in this release once these figures have been audited.

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned "easy smoothie" product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed internationally across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 850 stores, including Sobeys, Safeway, Save on Foods, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA and Fresh Street.

