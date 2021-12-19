Verbund: German utility company EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG is set to acquire a 25.1% shareholding in Austrian Verbund subsidiary Smatrics through subsidiary EnBW mobility+ AG & Co. KG. Smatrics provides software solutions and services that enable business customers and partner companies to use or offer comprehensive e-mobility solutions. The parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality regarding the details of the transaction. Closure remains subject to regulatory approval by the relevant competition authorities. Smatrics and EnBW already established a joint subsidiary, Smatrics EnBW, in 2020. The joint venture operates the largest fast charging network in Austria with some 250 DC fast charging points and is pushing ahead the growth of electric mobility.Verbund: ...

