Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 19.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Effizientes Wachstum durch Akquisitionen und JV! Deutsche Cannabis-Holding auf dem Weg zur Welt-Spitze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN9W ISIN: AT0000A21KS2 Ticker-Symbol: IMO1 
Tradegate
17.12.21
17:44 Uhr
22,320 Euro
-0,020
-0,09 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMOFINANZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMMOFINANZ AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,32022,38018.12.
22,30022,38017.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IMMOFINANZ
IMMOFINANZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IMMOFINANZ AG22,320-0,09 %
VERBUND AG98,25+0,36 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.