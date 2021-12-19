Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Fouani, Nigeria, to supply two baby diaper lines for its facilities in Lagos. The lines will produce a wide range of top-class diaper products with absorbent cores made of pulp and SAP (super absorbent polymer). Start-up is scheduled for 2022. The two baby diaper lines feature the most advanced forming technology for the absorbent core and SAP dosing. Furthermore, the lines are equipped with a web tensioning control system and quality check devices to ensure a high level of production quality. In addition, Andritz will provide services for installation and start-up of the machines.Andritz: weekly performance: 1.44% Borealis: Borealis, provider of advanced and circular polyolefin solutions and base chemicals and ...

