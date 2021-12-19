Andritz: International technology group Andritz - as part of a consortium - has signed a contract with TNBPG Hydro Nenggiri Sdn. Bhd. (a wholly owned subsidiary of TNB Power Generation Sdn Bhd.) to supply the complete electro- and hydro-mechanical equipment for the new Nenggiri Hydroelectric Project in Kelantan, the northeastern state of the Malay Peninsula. Commissioning is scheduled for the middle of 2026. The contract value for Andritz is more than 100 mn euros.Andritz: weekly performance: 1.44% Warimpex: The real estate development and investment company Warimpex has started the construction of another office building in the Polish city of Krakow, Mogilska 35 Office, with approximately 11,000 sqm of space and a completion date set for the first half of 2023. Also in ...

