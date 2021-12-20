Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Hainan: The 24th Winter Trade Fair Held in Hainan, China Gathered 2,000 High-quality Enterprises at Home and Abroad

HAIKOU, China, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 16, 2021 China (Hainan) International Tropical Agricultural Products Winter Trade Fair was held in Haikou, Hainan, attracting nearly 2,000 enterprises such as fortune 500 companies and international leading agricultural enterprises. On that day, the total amount of on-site order transactions was 55.05942 billion yuan, according to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Hainan.

As the only exhibition on Tropical Agriculture in China, the Winter Fair has been successfully held for 23 consecutive sessions, serving as an important platform for agricultural exchange and cooperation among the "Belt and Road" and "Maritime Silk Road" countries. The exhibition had established well-known brand agricultural products hall, rural revitalization agricultural products hall, international agricultural product hall, etc., with a total area of about 100,000 square meters. Among them, more than 50 Chinese agents from nearly 15 countries and regions participated in the international agricultural products exhibition hall. The exhibits included fruits and vegetables, grain and oil, red wine, tea, coffee, cross-border e-commerce products, leisure agriculture products, etc.

"I participate in the Fair for the first time. It is a friendly and excellent platform for our foreign small and medium-sized enterprises to negotiate and cooperate with Chinese enterprises!" Popovich, a cheese supplier from Serbia, recommended "Dr. Pearl Milk" cheese to purchasers, "Our cheese is fresh and delicious. It's very suitable for making cheese cake, ice cream, and milk tea!"

The exhibition set up a modern seed industry and digital agriculture exhibition area for the first time, with an exhibition area of 6,500 square meters to show the development achievements of seed industry and digital agriculture in Hainan. At the same time, the exhibition also created an innovative "online Winter Trade Fair" to provide exhibitors and purchasers with services such as "online exhibition, online negotiation, online procurement and online signing".

The 2021 Winter Trade Fair was co-organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, All China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives and The People's Government of Hainan Province. The Fair was undertaken by the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Hainan Province and The People's Government of Haikou City, which would last until December 19.

Caption: Visitors looked around the 2021 China (Hainan) International Tropical Agricultural Products Winter Trade Fair on December 16.