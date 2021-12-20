Redeemable NFTs: Blazing a new path for NFTs

HONG KONG, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This past Wednesday night, Hong Kong saw the reveal of one of the first-ever redeemable digital art+whisky NFT collection in the world at The Rebirth NFT's teaser party at Dragon-i in Central. The fully packed night was a testament to the growing mainstream interest in NFTs and how NFT communities are shaping Hong Kong.

So what is The Rebirth NFT Collection and why does it stand out? As one of the world's first exclusive Whisky redeemable NFT collection of 4000, hiding as ERC-721 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain, the project presents the concept of a "living metaverse," where the features that have attracted many to NFTs are intertwined with the culture and lifestyle in the physical world. The Rebirth has an expansive metaverse world story that takes the community into the far future, and playfully weaves in the whisky with the art and underlying narrative. Every single NFT is backed by a physical bottle of whisky that owners can redeem. Upon redemption, the NFT transforms into an evolved image, allowing for continued ownership or retrade. The NFT also represents cult membership that allows exclusive access to both real-life and metaverse events into the future. The project seamlessly combines the best attributes of NFT ownership and trading, along with real-life community building mechanisms.

Dragon-i, the largest club in Hong Kong, was transformed into the entrancing visuals of the world of The Rebirth, under the creative direction of COR and Hong Kong-based artist, Eric Pang. The nightclub's iconic red is substituted by a distinct neon blue for the night and The Rebirth visuals looped throughout the fully packed venue. There was also free whisky tasting provided by Ceilidhs Whisky and the presence of Monaco Planet, a recently sold out NFT project featuring NFT yachts, who helped to sponsor the event. Most interestingly is the diverse crowd that was present. While most crypto and NFT-centered events have attracted those from the industry, this teaser party brought people across all industries, a testament to the power and potential of redeemable NFTs as both an investment asset.

Presented in partnership between CEILIDHS, a premium whisky brand spun out of a private whisky fund, COR and MOVE NETWORK, The Rebirth will be launching its private sale before Christmas and offering a public sale in January. As a project that has proven its ability to bridge the gap between the emerging NFT space and physical world, The Rebirth is a promising, Hong Kong born project with global potential. The partnership team has expressed interest in becoming a regional and global powerhouse, paving the way for mainstream adoption of NFTs.

To view the NFT Project's teaser video, please go here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Mr7beB8LPs



About Ceilidhs

Ceilidhs wishes to make more accessible the uncommon luxury of single malt, single cask, cask strength whiskies and is committed to breathing life in the antiquated perception of whisky by reimagining the whisky experience. Ceilidhs differentiate itself from other brands by focusing on products and customer interactions that allow genuine discovery and the unpretentious enjoyment of fine whiskies.

About COR

COR is a brand born from an assembly of multi-faceted creatives that aim to bridge new forms of experiences for the next generation in a decentralized world. COR aims to create and curate all forms of digital and physical artistic expressions: art, music, design, technology, fashion, installations, live events and more. COR is here to recontextualize the core of the human experience.

COR has brought artists such as Eric Pang and Andrew Bebebop Wong to Digital Art Fair 2021 and IMX Hyperart NFT Showcase.

About MOVE Network

MOVE Network sets out to be the world's largest NFT aggregator covering a wide spectrum of NFT products. MOVE Network allows enterprises and start-ups to capture value today by using blockchain technologies to trade, stake, create and auction assets. The MOVE Network comprises the MOVE market, the $MOVD token and the MOVE Chain. Users can use MOVE Network to own NFT IPs covering entertainment, music, artwork, and eSports. The MOVE team collaborates with different IP distribution partners for NFT issuance in Asia and North America and has recently raised US$1.5 Million in seed round investment.

