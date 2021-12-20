ObsEva SA: ObsEva Added to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

GENEVA, Switzerland December 20, 2021 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV; SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health, today announced it has been selected for addition to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI), effective as of market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.

"We are proud to be included in the prestigious Nasdaq Biotechnology Index," said Brian O'Callaghan, CEO of ObsEva. "Over the last year, we have made numerous achievements across all areas of the business, with significant progress against our clinical and regulatory milestones. Being part of this index enables us to reach new audiences and I look forward to this exciting next chapter as we continue to grow, bring innovation to the field of women's health and build on our success to date."

The NBI is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq), made up of Nasdaq-listed companies classified as Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals by the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB), and is widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. The index is modified market capitalization-weighted such that constituents are capped at 8% (for the top five constituents) and at 4% (for the remaining constituents) at each quarterly index rebalance; the entire index is reviewed and reconstituted annually in December.

For more information about the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index visit www.nasdaq.com.

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on new therapies for the treatment of uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and preterm labor. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is traded under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is traded under the ticker symbol "OBSN". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "may", "plan", "potential", "will", and similar expressions, and are based on ObsEva's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding ObsEva's addition to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index and the timing of such inclusion, and the clinical development of and commercialization plans for ObsEva's product candidates. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials and clinical development, including the risk that the results of earlier clinical trials may not be predictive of the results of later stage clinical trials, related interactions with regulators, ObsEva's reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, and the capabilities of such third parties; the impact of the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of ObsEva's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 5, 2021 and other filings ObsEva makes with the SEC. These documents are available on the Investors page of ObsEva's website at www.ObsEva.com. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to ObsEva as of the date of this release, and ObsEva assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

