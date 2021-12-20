Dr. Hervé Perron, Chief Scientific Officer, presented at "The Lancet Summit: Presymptomatic Prevention and Treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases" additional results from the joint NINDS/GeNeuro Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) preclinical research program

Results confirm the efficacy of GeNeuro's novel anti-HERV-K monoclonal antibody against HERV-K-ENV mediated neurotoxicity

GeNeuro (Paris:GNRO) (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for neurological and autoimmune diseases, announced today that its Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Hervé Perron, unveiled today at the "The Lancet Summit: Presymptomatic Prevention and Treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases" additional results from the preclinical research program in Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) developed in partnership with the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH).

"This joint NINDS/GeNeuro study has shown the specific and efficient inhibition of HERV-K ENV neurotoxic effects from the extracellular medium in vitro and in vivo, using GeNeuro's anti HERV-K K01 monoclonal antibody," said Dr. Hervé Perron, Chief Scientific Officer of GeNeuro

"A new pathogenic mechanism has been unveiled and characterized, and these results open new perspectives for a therapeutic intervention against sporadic ALS," said Dr. Avindra Nath, Clinical Director at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, who leads the joint NINDS/GeNeuro ALS research program

These results, following those presented by Dr. Avindra Nath at the American Neurological Association (ANA) annual meeting on October 17, 2021, show in vitro and in vivo the neurotoxic effects specifically mediated by HERV-K ENV, a retroviral envelope protein encoded by a pathogenic member of the HERV-K family of endogenous human retroviruses (HERV-K ENV protein). More importantly, they confirm the neutralizing effects of GeNeuro's novel specific monoclonal anti-HERV-K antibody.

As previously mentioned, GeNeuro's preclinical development program has enabled its anti-HERV-K ENV antibody to now be humanized and ready to enter GMP manufacturing. The program could start clinical trials as early as 2022.

"These results confirm the potentially key role of HERV-K ENV in ALS and the potential of GeNeuro's new antibody in this indication," said Jesús Martin-Garcia, CEO of GeNeuro. "We will now seek partnerships to bring this product to patients as rapidly as possible.

The presentation is available on GeNeuro's YouTube channel.

About ALS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), often referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease or clinically as motor neuron disease, is a fatal, rapidly progressive neurodegenerative disease characterized by loss of motor neurons leading to progressive muscular paralysis. The incidence of ALS is approximately 5 per 100,000 individuals in the USA, 1-3 per 100,000 individuals worldwide, and is consistent across diverse populations.

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It owns rights to 17 patent families protecting its technology.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com

