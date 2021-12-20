Regulatory News:

La Française de l'Énergie (Paris:LFDE) (Euronext: LFDE ISIN: FR0013030152), a negative carbon energy producer, announces improvements to its Gaia Research rating, which assesses the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) performance of companies listed on European markets and keeps its leadership among SMEs in the energy sector.

Gaïa Rating is the benchmark rating agency for French mid-size listed companies. The ratings are based on more than 170 extra-financial criteria related to Environment, Social, Governance and External Stakeholders.

Ongoing improvement of the ESG performance of the Group

La Française de l'Energie achieves an overall rating of 65/100, significantly better than last year's rating (62/100).

For the 5th consecutive year, the company has recorded an improvement of its Gaïa Research rating. La Française de l'Energie sets itself apart in particular with its social and governance policy.

This positive dynamic confirms the ongoing commitments of La Française de l'Energie on subjects such as improving governance or fighting against climate change.

Julien Moulin, President of La Française de l'Énergie, declares: "ESG issues are at the heart of La Française de l'Energie's mission to reduce the carbon footprint of the territories where the company operates and thus promotes local development. La Francaise de l'Energie is the only French energy company with a negative carbon footprint, so we are proud that the ESG rating by Gaia Research of the EthiFinance group confirms our significant contribution and consolidates our leadership position in sustainable development ".

La Française de l'Energie confirms its objective of achieving annualized revenue of 35 million and an EBITDA margin of over 45% by the end of 2022.

Next announcement:

S1 2021-2022 Sales -January 25th 2022

Reuters code: LFDE.PA Bloomberg code: LFDE.FP

About La Française de l'Énergie

La Française de l'Energie is negative carbon energy producer, specializing setting up decentralized energy production sites. La Française de l'Energie supplies gas, green electricity and heat to regional players, thus replacing imported energy with local, cleaner energy. La Française de l'Énergie has strong development potential and aims to become a benchmark independent player in the energy sector in Europe. The company benefits from the innovative company label awarded by Bpifrance.

More information available on www.francaisedelenergie.fr

About Gaïa Research

Gaïa Research is a rating and research provider dedicated to rating ESG performances of companies listed on European Stock exchanges. Gaia Research is owned by EthiFinance, part of Groupe Qivalio.

