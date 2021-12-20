The project was secured by Tata Power in an auction held by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).From pv magazine India India's largest energy provider, Tata Power, was awarded a contract by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to set up a 300 MW wind-solar hybrid power plant. The project, which was secured by the company through an auction held by MSEDCL, is set for commissioning within 18 months from the date of power purchase agreement (PPA) execution. With this, the total renewable capacity of Tata Power will reach 4,907 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...