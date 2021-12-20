The state has updated its Build Energy Efficiency Standards to include requirements for solar plus storage on all commercial and multifamily homes, while also requiring that all new residential construction - which already requires solar - to be energy storage ready.From pv magazine USA California has become the first state in the United States to require solar power plus energy storage to be integrated into all future commercial structures via its most recent update to building codes. Additionally, the new building code added a requirement that all new residential construction must be ready for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...