Acarix AB: Acarix announce final outcome in rights issue

Press release

Malmö, December 20, 2021

Acarix announce final outcome in rights issue

Acarix AB ("Acarix" or the "Company") has completed the new share issue of a maximum of 105 784 311 shares with preferential rights for the Company's existing shareholders, which was resolved by the extra general meeting on 23 November 2021 (the "Rights Issue"). Acarix today announces the final outcome of the Rights Issue, which shows that a total of 82 638 585shares have been subscribed for in the rights issue, which corresponds to approximately 78percent of the Rights Issue. The remaining 23 145 492 shares, approximately 21,9 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for through guarantee commitments.

The subscription period in the Rights Issue ran from 1 December 2021 to 15 December 2021. The final outcome of the Rights Issue shows that 76 675 931 shares were subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights, which corresponds to approximately 72,5 percent of the Rights Issue. In addition, the Company has received applications to subscribe for 5 962 654 shares without exercise of subscription rights, which corresponds to approximately 5,6 percent of the Rights Issue. Thus, a total of 82 638 585 shares have been subscribed for in the Rights Issue, which corresponds to approximately 78,1 percent of the Rights Issue. Additionally, 7 277 881 shares, corresponding to approximately 6,9 percent of the Rights Issue, is subscribed for by guarantors that have provided so-called bottom guarantees, and 15 867 611 shares, corresponding to approximately 15 percent of the Rights Issue, is subscribed for by guarantors that have provided so-called top guarantees.

Notice of allotment

Those who have subscribed for shares without exercise of subscription rights will be allotted shares in accordance with the principles for allotment set out in the prospectus which has been prepared for purposes of the Rights Issue. Notice of potential allotment of shares subscribed for without exercise of subscription rights will be provided through the distribution of a settlement note. Payment shall be made no later than three (3) banking days following issuance of the settlement note. Those who have not been allotted shares will not receive any notification. If payment is not made at the right time, the shares may be transferred to another party. Those who subscribe for shares without preferential rights through its nominee will receive notice of allotment in accordance with the nominee's procedures.

Number of shares, votes, share capital and dilution

Through the Rights Issue, Acarix share capital will increase by SEK 1,057,840.77 to SEK 2,468,295.14. The total number of shares and votes will increase by 105,784,077, from 141,045,437 to 246,829,514 shares and votes. For existing shareholders who did not subscribe for their pro rata share of the Rights Issue, a dilution of approximately 42.86 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company following the rights issue will arise. On or around seven days following the registration of the rights issue with the Swedish Companies Registration office, paid subscribed shares (BTA) will be converted into new shares without any specific notice from Euroclear Sweden. The new shares will be admitted to trading in connection with the BTAs conversion to shares, which is expected to take place around week 2, 2022.

Advisers

Redeye AB is acting as financial adviser and Baker McKenzie is acting as legal adviser to Acarix in connection with the Rights Issue. Hagberg & Aneborn Fondkommission AB is acting as issuing agent.

Contact person for more information

Per Persson, CEO, E-mail: per.persson@acarix.com, Phone: +46 73 600 59 90

About Acarix

Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid AI-based rule out of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD). The CE approved and FDA DeNovo cleared Acarix CADScor system is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor system calculates a patient-specific CAD-score non-invasively in less than 10 minutes with 97% confidence. Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: ACARIX). Redeye AB (+46 (0)8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se) is Certified Adviser of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com.

