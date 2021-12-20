PGS ASA: PGS Signs Milestone Data Management as a Service Agreement for MultiClient Seismic

December 20, 2021: PGS has signed a multi-year Data Management as a Service (DMaaS) agreement with a major customer. Cloud enablement of its MultiClient subsurface data library is an integral part of PGS' digital transformation journey, enabling new services and business models that generate new revenue streams.



Under this agreement, PGS will provide a cloud-based digital data asset management (DMaaS) solution that allows the client to store, manage and access subsurface data that they have licensed from PGS. The DMaaS service seamlessly connects seismic data to the end-users with anytime access and availability to view and/or download their entitled data into their own work environments.

Nathan Oliver EVP Sales & Services at PGS commented:

"In today's fast-moving business environment, rapid access to data and quicker response times can provide a competitive advantage when timely decisions are required to position for success. Cloud-based DMaaS enables new workflows that will substantially reduce the timelines and resources traditionally required to access and act on seismic data. This is a landmark deal that marks the beginning of a new era for the seismic industry by providing customers anytime-anywhere access to our world-class MultiClient data library."





FOR DETAILS PGS, CONTACT: Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication

Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35







PGS ASA and its subsidiaries ("PGS" or "the Company") is an integrated marine geophysics company, which operates world-wide. The Company supports the energy industry, including oil and gas, offshore renewables, carbon capture and storage. PGS' headquarter is in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information about PGS visit.