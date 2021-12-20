Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion nach News? Cyber-Crime Spezialist setzt die Segel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913231 ISIN: NO0010199151 Ticker-Symbol: PGS1 
Tradegate
17.12.21
18:23 Uhr
0,311 Euro
+0,004
+1,17 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PGS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PGS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3020,31109:09
0,3020,31109:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.12.2021 | 08:05
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PGS ASA: PGS Signs Milestone Data Management as a Service Agreement for MultiClient Seismic

December 20, 2021: PGS has signed a multi-year Data Management as a Service (DMaaS) agreement with a major customer. Cloud enablement of its MultiClient subsurface data library is an integral part of PGS' digital transformation journey, enabling new services and business models that generate new revenue streams.

Under this agreement, PGS will provide a cloud-based digital data asset management (DMaaS) solution that allows the client to store, manage and access subsurface data that they have licensed from PGS. The DMaaS service seamlessly connects seismic data to the end-users with anytime access and availability to view and/or download their entitled data into their own work environments.

Nathan Oliver EVP Sales & Services at PGS commented:

"In today's fast-moving business environment, rapid access to data and quicker response times can provide a competitive advantage when timely decisions are required to position for success. Cloud-based DMaaS enables new workflows that will substantially reduce the timelines and resources traditionally required to access and act on seismic data. This is a landmark deal that marks the beginning of a new era for the seismic industry by providing customers anytime-anywhere access to our world-class MultiClient data library."


FOR DETAILS PGS, CONTACT:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35


PGS ASA and its subsidiaries ("PGS" or "the Company") is an integrated marine geophysics company, which operates world-wide. The Company supports the energy industry, including oil and gas, offshore renewables, carbon capture and storage. PGS' headquarter is in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information about PGS visit.


PGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.