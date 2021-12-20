Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion nach News? Cyber-Crime Spezialist setzt die Segel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AADU ISIN: SE0007871645 Ticker-Symbol: UNBA 
Frankfurt
20.12.21
08:14 Uhr
9,538 Euro
+0,122
+1,30 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KINDRED GROUP PLC SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINDRED GROUP PLC SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,3929,68409:11
PR Newswire
20.12.2021 | 08:16
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Repurchase of shares/SDRs in Kindred Group plc July to December 2021

VALLETTA, Malta, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period of 1 December 2021 until 17 December 2021 Kindred Group plc has repurchased a total of 942,000 shares/SDRs within the buy-back programme initiated by the Board of Directors on 23 July 2021 with the purpose to return excess cash to Kindred's shareholders. The programme is now completed and has been carried out in accordance with the Maltese Companies Act, EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014) ("MAR") and the applicable rules of Nasdaq's Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares.

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Nordea Bank Abp on behalf of Kindred. Following the acquisitions and as of 17 December 2021, Kindred's holding of own shares/SDRs amounted to 7,486,839. The total number of issued shares in Kindred is 230,126,200.

Throughout the programme Kindred has repurchased a total of 4,652,000 shares/SDRs at a volume-weighted average price of 129.0 SEK per share. Within the frame of the buy-back programme a maximum of 6,000,000 shares/SDRs were allowed to be repurchased, with an aggregated value of up to maximum SEK 600,000,000.

For information about the transactions carried out under the buy-back programme, please see:

Nasdaq Stockholm:

http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/nordic/corporate-actions/stockholm/repurchases-of-own-shares

or

Kindred Group:

http://www.kindredgroup.com/investors/the-share/share-buy-back/

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 20-12-202107:30 CET.

CONTACT:

Patrick Kortman, Head of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +46 723 877 438
Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337

ir@kindredgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/repurchase-of-shares-sdrs-in-kindred-group-plc-july-to-december-2021,c3475138

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3475138/1512080.pdf

Press release - Repurchase of shares_SDRs in Kindred Group plc

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/kindred-,c2994000

Kindred

KINDRED GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.