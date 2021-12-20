Scanfil Oyj: Scanfil strengthens its Group Management Team and reorganizes responsibility areas

Scanfil plc Stock Exchange Release 20 December 2021 8.15 a.m. CET



Scanfil strengthens its Group Management Team and reorganizes responsibility areas



Digitalization and automation are increasing demand for global electronics manufacturing. To catch this growing opportunity and further improve the operational performance in a challenging environment with material constraints and COVID-19, Scanfil is making changes to its Group Management Team. The aim is to be the preferred manufacturing partner for our existing and future new customers.



Petteri Jokitalo, Chief Executive Officer, will continue in his current role.



Christina Wiklund, Chief Commercial Officer (to start 17 January 2022), will be responsible for sales and marketing activities and customer relations.



Riku Hynninen, Chief Development Officer, will lead Scanfil's continuous performance development, including people, technology, and services.



Markku Kosunen, Chief Procurement Officer, will be responsible for global Sourcing and Supply Chain, including inventory management.

Harri Takanen, Chief Operating Officer, will be responsible for factory operations. He will lead Scanfil Sales & Marketing until Christina starts on 17 January 2022.

Kai Valo, Chief Financial Officer, will continue in his current role.

The new management team led by CEO Petteri Jokitalo will take effect on 1 January 2022.