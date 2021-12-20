The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 20.12.2021
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 20.12.2021
Aktien
1 US54319Q1058 Longview Acquisition Corp.II
2 KYG041191068 Pathfinder Acquisition Corp.
3 FR00140062B9 Toosla
4 US7707001027 Robinhood Markets Inc.
5 CA82888R1055 Simply Better Brands Corp.
6 US36870W1009 Genenta Science S.p.A.
7 CA9878121040 Yourway Cannabis Brands Inc.
8 AU0000198939 GreenX Metals Ltd.
Anleihen/ETP
1 XS2417528523 Concessio Estacions Aeroport L 9 S.A.
2 DE000DD5AYP8 DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank
3 DE000A3GTML1 Iconic Physical Ethereum ETP
