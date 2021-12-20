The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 20.12.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 20.12.2021Aktien1 US54319Q1058 Longview Acquisition Corp.II2 KYG041191068 Pathfinder Acquisition Corp.3 FR00140062B9 Toosla4 US7707001027 Robinhood Markets Inc.5 CA82888R1055 Simply Better Brands Corp.6 US36870W1009 Genenta Science S.p.A.7 CA9878121040 Yourway Cannabis Brands Inc.8 AU0000198939 GreenX Metals Ltd.Anleihen/ETP1 XS2417528523 Concessio Estacions Aeroport L 9 S.A.2 DE000DD5AYP8 DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank3 DE000A3GTML1 Iconic Physical Ethereum ETP