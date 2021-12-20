Anzeige
20.12.2021
Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

DJ Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Thor Explorations Ltd. (THX) Results of Annual General and Special Meeting 20-Dec-2021 / 08:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2021) - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations" or the "Company") announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 9.00 a.m. (Pacific time) on December 17, 2021, all of the resolutions were duly passed.

For further information please contact:

Thor Explorations Ltd Email: info@thorexpl.com

Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser & Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio / Thomas Diehl

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Hannam & Partners (Broker) Andrew Chubb / Matt Hasson / Nilesh Patel / Franck Nganou

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500

Fig House Communications (Investor Relations) Tel: +1 416 822 6483 Email: investor.relations@thorexpl.com

Blytheweigh (Financial PR) Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Rachael Brooks Tel: +44 207 138 3203

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108076 Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the associated documents http:// www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108076 News Source: Newsfile

