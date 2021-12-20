Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, December 17
[20.12.21]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.12.21
|IE00BG0J8M66
|92,221.00
|EUR
|0
|10,445,877.75
|113.2701
|Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.12.21
|IE00BG0J8L59
|12,925.00
|EUR
|0
|1,364,270.21
|105.5528
|Fund: Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross CR UCITS Short
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.12.21
|IE00BH05CB83
|120,800.00
|EUR
|0
|10,146,118.03
|83.991
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.12.21
|IE00BKP52691
|4,614.00
|EUR
|0
|457,467.27
|99.1477
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.12.21
|IE00BL6XZW69
|382,544.00
|EUR
|0
|38,569,975.99
|100.8249
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.12.21
|IE00BN4GXL63
|10,721,000.00
|EUR
|0
|106,365,074.77
|9.9212
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.12.21
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|1,006,445.12
|99.8457
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.12.21
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|121,927,005.70
|99.3053
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.12.21
|IE00BMDWWS85
|251,547.00
|USD
|0
|29,254,898.02
|116.2999
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.12.21
|IE00BN0T9H70
|153,919.00
|GBP
|0
|17,883,120.38
|116.1853
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.12.21
|IE00BKX90X67
|399,911.00
|EUR
|0
|45,950,375.42
|114.9015
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.12.21
|IE00BKX90W50
|61,740.00
|CHF
|0
|6,788,705.92
|109.9564
