Montag, 20.12.2021

WKN: A2PRFU ISIN: NO0010861990 Ticker-Symbol: 1Q6 
Frankfurt
20.12.21
08:14 Uhr
0,045 Euro
-0,001
-3,03 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.12.2021 | 08:53
81 Leser
Prosafe SE: Financial restructuring completed

Reference is made to earlier information provided regarding the financial restructuring process of Prosafe SE and Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. ("PRPL"), latest on 17th December 2021.

Prosafe SE is pleased to confirm that the Step 2 Conversion as described in the prospectus is today implemented and as such that the financial restructuring is fully implemented and complete.

After finalization of the Step 1 Conversion and the Step 2 Conversion, including original share capital, the aggregate amount of 8,798,699,789 shares has been be issued and the share capital is now EUR 439,934,989.45.

Prosafe SE is looking forward to reporting its revitalized balance sheet in its Q4 2021 financial report on 10th February 2022.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com (https://www.prosafe.com)

Stavanger, 20 December 2021
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
