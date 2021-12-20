Anzeige
PR Newswire
20.12.2021 | 09:04
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Companies at the Forefront of Industry 4.0 Adoption at the India Manufacturing Excellence Awards 2021

13 awards were presented to companies for their exemplary performance

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 17th edition of Frost & Sullivan's India Manufacturing Excellence Awards (IMEA) honored companies at the forefront of adopting Industry 4.0. Organizations were evaluated on their manufacturing capability, extended supply chain reliability, and technology adoption. Thirteen awards were presented in a virtual ceremony on Dec. 17, 2021.

IMEA

This year's awards were presented to nine companies across four major categories: Indian Manufacturer of the Year Award, Future Ready Factory of the Year Award, Smart Factory Award, and Gold Award.Hyundai Motor India Limited received the evening's top honors-Indian Manufacturer of the Year Award and the Smart Factory of the Year Award. Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited was awarded the Future Ready Factory of the Year in the FMCG Sector (Medium Business).

IMEA is the country's earliest and most respected assessment-based manufacturing award. With a proprietary assessment methodology developed through 1,000 manufacturing site reviews, this program is an ideal platform to drive your operational excellence journey. Over the past 16 years, Frost & Sullivan has assisted automotive, industrial engineering, FMCG, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and metals-based organizations to advance their manufacturing capabilities, extend supply chains, and optimize production systems.

Congratulating the 2021 award recipients, Rahul Sharma, Director, Industrial Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said, "Despite being impacted by the pandemic, the winners showcased incredible commitment toward the adoption of Industry 4.0. We hope this will further motivate manufacturing companies to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence."

CNBC TV18 is the TelevisionMedia Partner for this edition of the awards.

To learn more about the 2021 edition of these awards and the methodology, please visit https://www.frost.com/events/india-manufacturing-excellence-awards/https://bit.ly/39JkbLr. To schedule an interaction with our spokespersons, please email Srihari Daivanayagam at srihari.daivanayagam@frost.com.

Recipients of the India Manufacturing Excellence Awards 2021

S. No.

Award Titles & Category

Award Winners

Indian Manufacturer of The Year Award

1

Indian Manufacturer of the Year

Hyundai Motor India Limited, Chennai

2

Indian Manufacturer of The Year Award - 1st Runner up

Hindalco Industries Limited - Mahan Aluminium

Future Ready Factory of the Year Award

3

Future Ready Factory of the Year | FMCG Sector, Medium Business

Hindustan Coca - Cola Beverages Private Limited, Srikalahasthi

Smart Factory of the Year Award

4

Smart Factory of the Year

Hyundai Motor India Limited, Chennai

5

Smart Factory Award - 1st Runner Up

Hindustan Coca - Cola Beverages Private Limited, Sanand

6

Smart Factory Award - 2nd Runner Up

ABB India Limited - Smart Power Division, Bengaluru

Gold Awards

7

Gold Award | Auto Ancillary Sector, Large Business

ATC Tires Private Limited, Tirunelveli

8

Gold Award | Engineering Sector, Large Business

ABB India Limited - Smart Power Division, Bengaluru

9

Gold Award | Process Sector, Large Business

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited - Hosur

10

Gold Award | Auto Ancillary Sector, Medium Business

Badve Autocomps Private Limited, Khalumbre

11

Gold Award - 1st Runner Up | Auto Ancillary Sector, Medium Business

Badve Autocomps Private Limited, Pantnagar

12

Gold Award | Engineering Sector, Medium Business

Trelleborg India Private Limited, Bengaluru

13

Gold Award | Pharma Sector, Medium Business

Microlabs Limited, Sikkim

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact:
Srihari Daivanayagam, Corporate Communications
P: +91 44 6681 4412
E: srihari.daivanayagam@frost.com

https://www.frost.com/

Twitter: @Frost_Sullivan & @Frost_MEASA
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/frostsullivan-measa

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1713354/IMEA.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
