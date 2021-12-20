Perrelet SA: PERRELET PARTNER WITH THE PRESTIGIOUS "GLOBE SOCCER AWARDS" IN DUBAI

BIENNE, Switzerland, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Watchmaking House Perrelet is honoured to announce that it has become the official watch partner of the prestigious "Globe Soccer Awards" to be held in Dubai (U.A.E) on December 27th, 2021.

With its impressive watchmaking heritage spanning over 240 years of history, Perrelet - founded by master watchmaker Abraham-Louis Perrelet in 1777 - is synonymous with the self-winding movements since its founding and renowned worldwide for its timepieces with 'animated' dials in its many interpretations.

The brand is very proud to be part of the 2021 edition of the Globe Soccer Awards, celebrating the football icons and the reopening of the activities around the world in the second year of the pandemic.

This coveted award is organized in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and will welcome VIP players, nominees and celebrities. After attending the Dubai International Sports Conference, they will be involved in the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards ceremony in the stunning location of Expo 2020, inside the Al Wasl Dome, a spectacular architectural masterpiece.

As football is considered the people's sport, for the second year running, the finalists competing in 12 categories, have been selected by fans from around the world who voted for their beloved players, clubs, coaches of the 2020-2021 season. Nominees include some of the most internationally renowned names such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé among many others.

Among the values that make football one of the world's best-loved sports, are the every-day commitment and constant dedication to improving in order to offer fans and admirers an ever more exciting and overwhelming spectacle. Perrelet shares these same values and strives to create highly reliable watches, endowed with a contemporary and unconventional style to meet the demand of watch enthusiasts in search of exclusive time instruments.

Perrelet will be delighted to bestow the award-winning stars with its mechanical timepieces from its flagship collection "Turbine Evo". The most distinctive and fascinating feature of the Turbine models is its 12-blade propeller on the dial, which spins incredibly fast at the slightest movement of the wrist and unveils a decorated sub-dial as it rotates. This collection is equipped with the 100% in-house manufactured automatic caliber P-331-MH, covered by the prestigious COSC (Contrôle Officiel Suisse des Chronomètres) certification, testifying high precision in timekeeping after having undergone a series of tests.

