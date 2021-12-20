Anzeige
Montag, 20.12.2021
Breaking News: Riesenhebel? Gamechanger-Meldung zu Wochenbeginn!
GlobeNewswire
20.12.2021 | 09:05
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Changes to the Market Cap Segments

As from January 3, 2022 the following companies will change segment       
 at Nasdaq Nordic.                               
                                        
Exchan Orderbook  Name           ISIN    Current   New   
ge    Code                       Segment   Segment 
XSTO  ALIF B    AddLife AB ser. B     SE0014401 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        378               
XSTO  MIPS     MIPS AB          SE0009216 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        278               
XSTO  LAGR B    Lagercrantz Group AB ser SE0014990 Mid Cap   Large Cap
           B            966               
XSTO  HMS     HMS Networks AB      SE0009997 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        018               
XSTO  TROAX    Troax Group AB      SE0012729 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        366               
XSTO  LIAB     Lindab International AB  SE0001852 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        419               
XSTO  INSTAL    Instalco AB        SE0009664 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        253               
XSTO  BICO     BICO Group AB       SE0013647 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        385               
XSTO  NP3     NP3 Fastigheter AB    SE0006342 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        333               
XSTO  NP3 PREF   NP3 Fastigheter AB Pref  SE0010820 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        514               
XSTO  VIT B    Vitec Software Group AB  SE0007871 Mid Cap   Large Cap
           ser. B          363               
XSTO  BIOT     Biotage AB        SE0000454 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        746               
XSTO  HTRO     Hexatronic Group AB    SE0002367 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        797               
XSTO  KFAST B   K-Fast Holding AB ser. B SE0016101 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        679               
XSTO  VOLO     Volati AB         SE0009143 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        662               
XSTO  VOLO PREF  Volati AB PREF      SE0009143 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        670               
XSTO  SYSR     Systemair AB       SE0016609 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        499               
XSTO  CRED A    Creades AB ser. A     SE0015661 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        236               
XSTO  BILI A    Bilia AB ser. A      SE0009921 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        588               
XSTO  BUFAB    Bufab AB         SE0005677 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        135               
XSTO  KARO     Karo Pharma AB      SE0007464 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        888               
XSTO  MTRS     Munters Group AB     SE0009806 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        607               
XSTO  SAS     SAS AB          SE0003366 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        871               
XSTO  BOOZT    Boozt AB         SE0009888 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        738               
XSTO  NOBI     Nobia AB         SE0000949 Large Cap  Mid Cap 
                        331               
XSTO  RESURS    Resurs Holding AB     SE0007665 Large Cap  Mid Cap 
                        823               
XSTO  NOTE     NOTE AB          SE0001161 Small Cap  Mid Cap 
                        654               
XSTO  GREEN    Green Landscaping Group  SE0010985 Small Cap  Mid Cap 
           AB            028               
XSTO  FMM B    FM Mattsson Mora Group  SE0001116 Small Cap  Mid Cap 
           ser. B          021               
XSTO  LOGI A    Logistea AB ser. A    SE0017131 Small Cap  Mid Cap 
                        329               
XSTO  LOGI B    Logistea AB ser. B    SE0017131 Small Cap  Mid Cap 
                        337               
XSTO  ELOS B    Elos Medtech AB ser. B  SE0000120 Small Cap  Mid Cap 
                        776               
XSTO  XBRANE    Xbrane Biopharma AB    SE0007789 Small Cap  Mid Cap 
                        409               
XSTO  BINV     BioInvent International  SE0015244 Small Cap  Mid Cap 
           AB            520               
XSTO  BELE     Beijer Electronics Group SE0000671 Small Cap  Mid Cap 
           AB            711               
XSTO  JOSE     Josemaria Resources Inc. CA48086P1 Small Cap  Mid Cap 
                        009               
XSTO  IBT B    Infant Bacterial     SE0008015 Mid Cap   Small Cap
           Therapeutics AB B    259               
XSTO  BETS B    Betsson AB ser. B     SE0015672 Large Cap  Mid Cap 
                        282               
                                        
XHEL  QTCOM    Qt Group Oyj       FI4000198 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        031               
XHEL  VAIAS    Vaisala Corporation A   FI0009900 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        682               
XHEL  UPONOR    Uponor Oyj        FI0009002 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        158               
XHEL  REG1V    Revenio Group       FI0009010 Mid Cap   Large Cap
           Corporation       912               
XHEL  TEM1V    Tecnotree Corporation   FI0009010 Small Cap  Mid Cap 
                        227               
XHEL  ICP1V    Incap Corporation     FI0009006 Small Cap  Mid Cap 
                        407               
XHEL  RAP1V    Rapala VMC Corporation  FI0009007 Small Cap  Mid Cap 
                        355               
XHEL  DIGIA    Digia Plc         FI0009007 Small Cap  Mid Cap 
                        983               
                                        
XCSE  BAVA     Bavarian Nordic      DK0015998 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        017               
XCSE  CHEMM    ChemoMetec        DK0060055 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        861               
XCSE  NKT     NKT A/S          DK0010287 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        663               
XCSE  NTG     NTG Nordic Transport   DK0061141 Mid Cap   Large Cap
           Group A/S        215               
XCSE  SAS DKK   SAS AB          SE0003366 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        871               
XCSE  BOOZT DKK  Boozt AB         SE0009888 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        738               
XCSE  AOJ P    Brdr. A & O Johansen   DK0060803 Small Cap  Mid Cap 
           praef.          831               
XCSE  GYLD A    Gyldendal A        DK0010247 Small Cap  Mid Cap 
                        527               
XCSE  GYLD B    Gyldendal B        DK0010247 Small Cap  Mid Cap 
                        600               
XCSE  NORTHM    North Media A/S      DK0010270 Small Cap  Mid Cap 
                        347               
XCSE  FLUG B    Flügger group A/S B    DK0010218 Small Cap  Mid Cap 
                        189               
                                        
                                        
The segment Large Cap includes companies whose shares              
 have a market value of                             
1 billion euro or more. In the segment Mid Cap companies            
 whose shares have a                              
market value between 150 million euro and 1                   
 billion euro and the                              
segment Small Cap includes companies whose shares have a            
 market value of less                              
than 150 millon                                 
 euro.                                     
                                        
                                        
The next market cap-segment revision will take effect in January 2023 based on 
 market value in November 2022.                         
                                        
For further information concerning this exchange notice please call       
 Global Listing Services or                           
Economic & Statistical Research, telephone +                  
 46 8 405 60 00.                                
                                        
                                        
                                        
Nasdaq Stockholm AB                               
                                        
Global Listing Services   Economic &                     
 Statistical Research
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
