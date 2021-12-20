NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Changes to the Market Cap Segments

As from January 3, 2022 the following companies will change segment at Nasdaq Nordic. Exchan Orderbook Name ISIN Current New ge Code Segment Segment XSTO ALIF B AddLife AB ser. B SE0014401 Mid Cap Large Cap 378 XSTO MIPS MIPS AB SE0009216 Mid Cap Large Cap 278 XSTO LAGR B Lagercrantz Group AB ser SE0014990 Mid Cap Large Cap B 966 XSTO HMS HMS Networks AB SE0009997 Mid Cap Large Cap 018 XSTO TROAX Troax Group AB SE0012729 Mid Cap Large Cap 366 XSTO LIAB Lindab International AB SE0001852 Mid Cap Large Cap 419 XSTO INSTAL Instalco AB SE0009664 Mid Cap Large Cap 253 XSTO BICO BICO Group AB SE0013647 Mid Cap Large Cap 385 XSTO NP3 NP3 Fastigheter AB SE0006342 Mid Cap Large Cap 333 XSTO NP3 PREF NP3 Fastigheter AB Pref SE0010820 Mid Cap Large Cap 514 XSTO VIT B Vitec Software Group AB SE0007871 Mid Cap Large Cap ser. B 363 XSTO BIOT Biotage AB SE0000454 Mid Cap Large Cap 746 XSTO HTRO Hexatronic Group AB SE0002367 Mid Cap Large Cap 797 XSTO KFAST B K-Fast Holding AB ser. B SE0016101 Mid Cap Large Cap 679 XSTO VOLO Volati AB SE0009143 Mid Cap Large Cap 662 XSTO VOLO PREF Volati AB PREF SE0009143 Mid Cap Large Cap 670 XSTO SYSR Systemair AB SE0016609 Mid Cap Large Cap 499 XSTO CRED A Creades AB ser. A SE0015661 Mid Cap Large Cap 236 XSTO BILI A Bilia AB ser. A SE0009921 Mid Cap Large Cap 588 XSTO BUFAB Bufab AB SE0005677 Mid Cap Large Cap 135 XSTO KARO Karo Pharma AB SE0007464 Mid Cap Large Cap 888 XSTO MTRS Munters Group AB SE0009806 Mid Cap Large Cap 607 XSTO SAS SAS AB SE0003366 Mid Cap Large Cap 871 XSTO BOOZT Boozt AB SE0009888 Mid Cap Large Cap 738 XSTO NOBI Nobia AB SE0000949 Large Cap Mid Cap 331 XSTO RESURS Resurs Holding AB SE0007665 Large Cap Mid Cap 823 XSTO NOTE NOTE AB SE0001161 Small Cap Mid Cap 654 XSTO GREEN Green Landscaping Group SE0010985 Small Cap Mid Cap AB 028 XSTO FMM B FM Mattsson Mora Group SE0001116 Small Cap Mid Cap ser. B 021 XSTO LOGI A Logistea AB ser. A SE0017131 Small Cap Mid Cap 329 XSTO LOGI B Logistea AB ser. B SE0017131 Small Cap Mid Cap 337 XSTO ELOS B Elos Medtech AB ser. B SE0000120 Small Cap Mid Cap 776 XSTO XBRANE Xbrane Biopharma AB SE0007789 Small Cap Mid Cap 409 XSTO BINV BioInvent International SE0015244 Small Cap Mid Cap AB 520 XSTO BELE Beijer Electronics Group SE0000671 Small Cap Mid Cap AB 711 XSTO JOSE Josemaria Resources Inc. CA48086P1 Small Cap Mid Cap 009 XSTO IBT B Infant Bacterial SE0008015 Mid Cap Small Cap Therapeutics AB B 259 XSTO BETS B Betsson AB ser. B SE0015672 Large Cap Mid Cap 282 XHEL QTCOM Qt Group Oyj FI4000198 Mid Cap Large Cap 031 XHEL VAIAS Vaisala Corporation A FI0009900 Mid Cap Large Cap 682 XHEL UPONOR Uponor Oyj FI0009002 Mid Cap Large Cap 158 XHEL REG1V Revenio Group FI0009010 Mid Cap Large Cap Corporation 912 XHEL TEM1V Tecnotree Corporation FI0009010 Small Cap Mid Cap 227 XHEL ICP1V Incap Corporation FI0009006 Small Cap Mid Cap 407 XHEL RAP1V Rapala VMC Corporation FI0009007 Small Cap Mid Cap 355 XHEL DIGIA Digia Plc FI0009007 Small Cap Mid Cap 983 XCSE BAVA Bavarian Nordic DK0015998 Mid Cap Large Cap 017 XCSE CHEMM ChemoMetec DK0060055 Mid Cap Large Cap 861 XCSE NKT NKT A/S DK0010287 Mid Cap Large Cap 663 XCSE NTG NTG Nordic Transport DK0061141 Mid Cap Large Cap Group A/S 215 XCSE SAS DKK SAS AB SE0003366 Mid Cap Large Cap 871 XCSE BOOZT DKK Boozt AB SE0009888 Mid Cap Large Cap 738 XCSE AOJ P Brdr. A & O Johansen DK0060803 Small Cap Mid Cap praef. 831 XCSE GYLD A Gyldendal A DK0010247 Small Cap Mid Cap 527 XCSE GYLD B Gyldendal B DK0010247 Small Cap Mid Cap 600 XCSE NORTHM North Media A/S DK0010270 Small Cap Mid Cap 347 XCSE FLUG B Flügger group A/S B DK0010218 Small Cap Mid Cap 189 The segment Large Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of 1 billion euro or more. In the segment Mid Cap companies whose shares have a market value between 150 million euro and 1 billion euro and the segment Small Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of less than 150 millon euro. The next market cap-segment revision will take effect in January 2023 based on market value in November 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Global Listing Services or Economic & Statistical Research, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Global Listing Services Economic & Statistical Research