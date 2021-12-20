Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement

No. 61/2021





Copenhagen, 20 December 2021





Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S ("STG") announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 13 December to 17 December 2021:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 3,743,566 477,164,694 13 December 2021 20,000 125.86 2,517,218 14 December 2021 17,890 125.21 2,240,070 15 December 2021 12,632 126.36 1,596,174 16 December 2021 17,902 127.09 2,275,147 17 December 2021 14,606 127.89 1,867,904 Accumulated under the programme 3,826,596 487,661,207

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 13 December - 17 December 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 4,410,170 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.52% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,

phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

