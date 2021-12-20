The Natural Diamond Council: THE NATURAL DIAMOND COUNCIL PARTNERS WITH THE GEM JEWELLERY EXPORT PROMOTIONAL COUNCIL & RESPONSIBLE JEWELLERY COUNCIL TO ANNOUNCE THE CAMPAIGN 'THANK YOU, BY THE WAY'

~ The campaign puts a spotlight on the industry's decades-long commitment to sustainability ~

naturaldiamonds.com/in/thankyou

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) has partnered with the Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) & Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) for their global campaign - 'Thank You, By the Way'. GJEPC set up by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India (GoI) in 1966, is one of several Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) launched by the Indian Government, to boost the country's export thrust. Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) a leading ethics and sustainability body for the global jewellery and watch industry. The campaign reaches out to consumers who, now more than ever before, want to know where their products come from and the impact their purchases have on producing countries and local communities.

The campaign aims to thank consumers and industry alike for being a part of the natural diamond journey by highlighting the 'do good' approach adopted by the sector. The omnichannel campaign features a variety of engaging sustainability facts about the natural diamond industry, highlighting both the socioeconomic and community benefits. The series of multiple creative executions will debut across NDC's social media channels, with a dedicated page on Only Natural Diamonds.

Richa Singh, Managing Director - India & The Middle East, Natural Diamond Council said, "Sustainability is not a trend but a journey for brands and for the natural diamond sector it has always been at the core of all our endeavours. This campaign reflects on the good that the modern diamond industry along with GJEPC have done for communities and individuals who are both directly and indirectly associated with it. With this, we want every customer to take pride in the fact that their purchase has touched lives around the world positively and thank them for being a part of the journey."

Colin Shah, Chairman, Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council said, "In order to achieve long-term sustainability in our industry, we need to adapt a 360-degree approach. The association with the Natural Diamond Council does just that, by highlighting the contributions made and recognising the vital role of the trade in bringing the community together, touching lives and making a real difference. The sector has always taken a 'do good' approach and we will continue to do so in the future."

Iris Van der Veken, Executive Director of the RJC said, "Consumers are looking for purpose and want to know if the company they buy from has strong values and robust management systems that integrate sustainability at the core of their operations. The RJC certification gives that third party assurance."

Retailers and industry partners can collaborate on this campaign by showcasing the sustainability creatives initiated by NDC, GJEPC & RJI. Campaign collaterals can also be utilized by adapting the creative message according to their local contributions in the domain.

About The Natural Diamond Council:

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) advances diamonds' desirability by publishing trends and sharing resources and information with consumers on the ultimate timeless and natural luxury good. The NDC also works to support the integrity of the natural diamond industry, providing transparency, and insight on the ethics, sustainability and progress of this sector.

