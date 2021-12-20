Anzeige
WKN: A2AGBV ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 Ticker-Symbol: 1T4 
München
20.12.21
08:08 Uhr
6,880 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TORM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TORM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
20.12.2021 | 09:29
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of Restricted Share Units

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and
official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 21 December 2021 in
the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         GB00BZ3CNK81           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         TORM A              
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 81,213,775 shares (USD 812,137.75)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        19,494 shares (USD 194.94)    
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  81,233,269 shares (USD 812,33.69) 
---------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 47.4             
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      USD 0.01             
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      TRMD A              
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     120191              
---------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1033646
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
