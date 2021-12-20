Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Riesenhebel? Gamechanger-Meldung zu Wochenbeginn!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YD8N ISIN: GG00B4L0PD47 Ticker-Symbol: B7K1 
Berlin
20.12.21
09:15 Uhr
9,456 Euro
-0,051
-0,54 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED9,456-0,54 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.