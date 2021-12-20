DJ Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RSGL LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Dec-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 17-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 364.801

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 881139

CODE: RSGL LN

ISIN: FR0011119171

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RSGL LN Sequence No.: 131180 EQS News ID: 1259847 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2021 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)