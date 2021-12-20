DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPU LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Dec-2021 / 09:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 17-Dec-2021
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 121.2412
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8884790
CODE: TIPU LN
ISIN: LU1452600270
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPU LN Sequence No.: 131241 EQS News ID: 1259908 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1259908&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 20, 2021 03:22 ET (08:22 GMT)