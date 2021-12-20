DJ Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (DISW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 20-Dec-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 17-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 552.3752

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19675

CODE: DISW LN

ISIN: LU0533032180

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

