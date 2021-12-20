BSV & experts create awareness on proper medication with correct dosing being a game changer in antimicrobial resistance

LAGOS, Nigeria, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antibiotic resistance is rising to dangerously high levels in all parts of the world. Irrational prescription of broad-spectrum antibiotics, poor regulations around sale of antibiotics, self-medication, lack of education and awareness regarding responsible use of antibiotics have been identified as some of the key factors driving antimicrobial resistance. New resistance mechanisms are emerging and spreading globally, threatening our ability to treat common infectious diseases.

Perhaps the single most important action needed to greatly slow down the development and spread of antibiotic-resistant infections is to change the way antibiotics are used. Up to half of antibiotic use in humans and much of antibiotic use in animals is unnecessary and inappropriate and makes everyone less safe. Stopping even some of the inappropriate and unnecessary use of antibiotics in people and animals would help greatly in slowing down the spread of resistant bacteria. This commitment to always use antibiotics appropriately and safely-only when they are needed to treat disease, and to choose the right antibiotics and to administer them in the right way in every case.

Proper medication becomes priority as it involves periodic assessment of antibiotic use for treatment of an infection. It helps to determine the quality of antibiotics use. Antibiotic use can be optimized by using accurate diagnostic criteria for infection, prescribing recommended agents for particular indication, duration, obtained blood culture prior to antibiotic therapy. Drug use evaluation can be performed by using antibiotic audit forms.

Dosing as per prescription label is equally important for reducing antimicrobial resistance. Dosage is carefully determined by doctor and can be affected by age, weight, kidney and liver health, and other health conditions. Correct dosing is important as for some medications; dosage must be determined by trial and error. In these cases, healthcare provider would need to monitor when patient first start treatment. Many medications need to reach a certain level in bloodstream to be effective. They need to be given at specific times, such as every morning, to keep that amount of drug in system. Taking a dose too soon could lead to drug levels that are too high, and missing a dose or waiting too long between doses could lower the amount of drug in your body and keep it from working properly.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1713385/BSV_and_Experts.jpg